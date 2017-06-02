DPS: 70 DWI arrests, 71 drug arrests, 12 lbs. of marijuana seize - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

DPS: 70 DWI arrests, 71 drug arrests, 12 lbs. of marijuana seized Memorial Day weekend

Posted by KCBD Staff
Connect
Source: KCBD Source: KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and law enforcement partners in the Lubbock region made 70 DWI arrests and 71 drug offense arrests during the Memorial Day weekend. 

A total of 77 officers participated in the DWI task force that ran from Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29.  Officers also seized more than 12 pounds of marijuana and it’s derivatives, along with user amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine from traffic stops. 

DPS Troopers arrested and charged a suspect for sexual assault of a minor and possession of child pornography after they recovered an endangered child.  Troopers also arrested and charged a suspect for a felony DWI hit and run.

Agencies who participated in the task force included DPS, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Amarillo Police Department, Potter County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. 

A first offense for DWI has a fine up to $2,000, up to two years in jail and the loss of your driving privileges for 180 days. There is also an annual surcharge of $1,000 or $2,000 for three years to retain your driver’s license.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to reinstate travel ban

    Trump asks Supreme Court to reinstate travel ban

    Friday, June 2 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:39:01 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:39:01 GMT

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

  • Curry, Durant power Warriors past Cavs in Game 1, 113-91

    Curry, Durant power Warriors past Cavs in Game 1, 113-91

    Friday, June 2 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:38:53 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:38:53 GMT

    Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.

    Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Holes in Trump's reasoning on climate pullout

    AP FACT CHECK: Holes in Trump's reasoning on climate pullout

    Friday, June 2 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:38:07 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:38:07 GMT

    AP FACT CHECK: Trump's reasoning on why the US should pull out of the Paris climate accord has more than one hole.

    AP FACT CHECK: Trump's reasoning on why the US should pull out of the Paris climate accord has more than one hole.

    •   
Powered by Frankly