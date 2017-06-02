DPS: 70 DWI arrests, 71 drug arrests, 12 lbs. of marijuana seized Memorial Day weekend

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and law enforcement partners in the Lubbock region made 70 DWI arrests and 71 drug offense arrests during the Memorial Day weekend.

A total of 77 officers participated in the DWI task force that ran from Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29. Officers also seized more than 12 pounds of marijuana and it’s derivatives, along with user amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine from traffic stops.

DPS Troopers arrested and charged a suspect for sexual assault of a minor and possession of child pornography after they recovered an endangered child. Troopers also arrested and charged a suspect for a felony DWI hit and run.

Agencies who participated in the task force included DPS, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, Randall County Sheriff’s Office, Amarillo Police Department, Potter County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

A first offense for DWI has a fine up to $2,000, up to two years in jail and the loss of your driving privileges for 180 days. There is also an annual surcharge of $1,000 or $2,000 for three years to retain your driver’s license.

