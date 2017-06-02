State Prison in Brownfield closing after losing funding in State - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

State Prison in Brownfield closing after losing funding in State's budget

(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
BROWNFIELD, TX (KCBD) -

The state prison in Brownfield is closing its doors after losing funding in the state budget.

Brownfield's city manager says they will lose about $250,000 because of the closure of TDCJ's West Texas Intermediate Sanction Facility. It will also cause 60 to 70 people to lose their jobs.

TDCJ officials say they are actively recruiting displaced private sector employees in order to fill vacancies.

This closure will also impact the Rudd Unit in Brownfield. Those inmates are being relocated to other state prisons so the Rudd Unit can be converted into an intermediate sanction facility.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to reinstate travel ban

    Trump asks Supreme Court to reinstate travel ban

    Friday, June 2 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:39:01 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:39:01 GMT

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

  • Curry, Durant power Warriors past Cavs in Game 1, 113-91

    Curry, Durant power Warriors past Cavs in Game 1, 113-91

    Friday, June 2 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:38:53 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:38:53 GMT

    Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.

    Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Holes in Trump's reasoning on climate pullout

    AP FACT CHECK: Holes in Trump's reasoning on climate pullout

    Friday, June 2 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:38:07 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 17:38:07 GMT

    AP FACT CHECK: Trump's reasoning on why the US should pull out of the Paris climate accord has more than one hole.

    AP FACT CHECK: Trump's reasoning on why the US should pull out of the Paris climate accord has more than one hole.

    •   
Powered by Frankly