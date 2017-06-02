State Prison in Brownfield closing after losing funding in State's budget

The state prison in Brownfield is closing its doors after losing funding in the state budget.

Brownfield's city manager says they will lose about $250,000 because of the closure of TDCJ's West Texas Intermediate Sanction Facility. It will also cause 60 to 70 people to lose their jobs.

TDCJ officials say they are actively recruiting displaced private sector employees in order to fill vacancies.

This closure will also impact the Rudd Unit in Brownfield. Those inmates are being relocated to other state prisons so the Rudd Unit can be converted into an intermediate sanction facility.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.