WATCH: Police release video of assault where woman's car intentionally rammed

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department have released surveillance video from last Friday's aggravated assault where a woman's car was intentionally rammed by a pickup truck. Police are still actively searching for the suspects.

Surveillance video captured a dark colored pickup truck chasing an unknown vehicle in the 3900 block of Ave. A around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26. Around the same time, a woman was seen leaving the Coyote Moon game room. After she got into her vehicle, the surveillance video shows the unknown car and pickup truck speed by the game room a second time on 40th Street and turn down Ave. A.

The woman leaves the game room parking lot and travels eastbound on 40th Street. A few moments later that same pickup truck turns down E. 40th Street and begins to chase her. Another security camera captures the pickup intentionally hitting the woman’s car in the 700 block of E. 40th Street.

The woman continues to drive to try to get away from the pickup, and as she turns onto 34th Street her car comes to a stop due to the damaged tires from the collision.

Once the car was stopped, the victim told investigators that she got out of her car and the suspect drove in her direction. At that point, the victim says the suspects yelled racial slurs and then drove off.

The victim believes there were three to four males in the pickup truck. She described one of the back passengers as a white male, possibly in his late teens to early 20’s, with long, dirty blonde hair and an average build. The pickup is a newer model, possibly black four-door truck with no window tint. The headlights possibly have a bluish tint, and it may have damage to the right front corner from the crash.

Investigators with the Person Crimes Unit are investigating the aggravated assault. Right now, it appears the suspects did not know the victim was a black female. It is possible the suspects thought they were chasing the first car seen in the video when they rammed the victim's car. At this time it does not appear the victim was specifically targeted for her race, however, we are investigating all possibly angles as to the motive behind the aggravated assault.

Investigators are also searching for information on the first car that was being chased by the pickup. Police never received a report from the first car seen in the video, and hope the occupants can shed more light as to who was in the pickup.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous, and they may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to the identification and capture of the suspects.

