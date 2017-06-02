Hundreds without power due to high winds in Lorenzo, Petersburg - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hundreds without power due to high winds in Lorenzo, Petersburg

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(KCBD) -

According to SPEC and Xcel energy websites, more than 500 people are without power.

KCBD Meteorologist John Robison says it is likely due to the high winds.

There is no word on how long the power will be out, but stay with KCBD.com on your mobile device for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly