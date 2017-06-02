First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lynn County

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lynn County until 3:45 p.m.

At 3:13 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of O`Donnell, or 9 miles southeast of Tahoka, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Lynn County.

DOWNLOAD our weather apps for iPhone and Android

WATCH LIVE: Catch the latest update from our First Alert Weather Team

WEATHER ALERTS: Click here for the most recent alerts from the NWS

Showers and heavy storms will continue across the region through the evening. Some storms will produce very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and winds near 40 mph. Storms will be widely scattered and movement will vary, with most tracking north to northeast. Rainfall amounts may approach 1 inch from the stronger storms.

The chances of more rain will continue through Saturday afternoon with a 50/50 chance for most of the region. Sunday will see a decreasing chance of storms, but still a 30-40% chance.

Due to the clouds and rain the daytime highs will stay between the upper 70s and low 80s with nighttime lows between 60-65 degrees.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.