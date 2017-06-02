Vista Bancshares announces acquisition of Hamlin Financial Corporation

Vista Bancshares, Inc., a holding company for Vista Bank, announced Friday the completed acquisition of Hamlin Financial Corporation and Hamlin National Bank.

After this transaction Vista Bancshares has total assets of approximately $515 million. This transaction was advised by Stephens Inc. as a financial advisor and Fenimore Kay Harrison & Ford LLP as legal counsel.

Vista Bank now operates 16 locations all across Texas.

