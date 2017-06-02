Vista Bancshares announces acquisition of Hamlin Financial Corporation

Vista Bancshares, Inc., a holding company for Vista Bank, announced Friday the completed acquisition of Hamlin Financial Corporation and Hamlin National Bank.
Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lynn County until 3:45 p.m.
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
