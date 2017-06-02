Locals to partake in fish without a license day

Texas Parks and Wildlife have made Saturday a day where residents can go fishing without a license.

Because of that some local businesses have taken the opportunity to unify families and friends by hosting fishing events and contests.

Beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. the 100 Black Men of West Texas with the help of the Texas Game Warden's Association will host the 20th Annual Kid's Fishing Derby. The event will be hosted at Mae Simmons Park near Martin Luther King Blvd. and Canyon Lake Drive.

For this event both organizations will stock the lake with more than 1,000 pounds of catfish and participants will try to catch them. The event is free and open to the public.

Registration for the Buffalo Springs Lake Pee Wee Fishing Tournament will start at 8 a.m. Saturday. The event is free for children under the age of 11, but there will be a $10 gate entry fee for adults.

The tournament will go from 9-11 a.m. Participants will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last, and prizes will be awarded for age groups: 3 and under, 4,5,6,7,8,9 and 10-11.

Rules for the tournament have been posted on Buffalo Springs Lake's Facebook event.

