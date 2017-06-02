Emergency crews responding to rollover between Anton, Shallowater on Hwy. 84

Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash on U.S. Hwy. 84 near CR 1000, between Anton and Shallowater. DPS, Lubbock County, and Hockley County emergency crews are responding.

The crash is in the eastbound lanes, just west of CR 1000, however both inside lanes, eastbound and westbound, on Hwy. 84 are closed until crews clean the area.

The rollover happened around 4:20 p.m.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has a crew on the scene and will bring you the latest as details become available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.