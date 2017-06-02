Red Raiders win Regional opener

Playing in the friendly confines of Rip Griffin Park, the top seeded Red Raiders outlasted a pesky Delaware squad 5-2 Friday night.

The game was delayed more than an hour and a half due to lightening in the Top of the 2nd in a scoreless game.

When action resumed, Tech's starting pitcher Davis Martin's day was done. He went 1.1 innings allowing 2 hits, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Texas Tech used 4 double plays to keep Delaware a step behind.

The Red Raiders scored 2 in the 8th to stretch their 1 run lead to 5-2.

Hunter Hargrove went 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored.

Orlando Garcia was 1 for 2 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored.

The Red Raiders (44-15) now play the Arizona/ Sam Houston State winner 6pm Saturday night at Sold Out Rip Griffin Park.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.