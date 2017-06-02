Red Raiders win Regional opener

The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals had to be favored playing in their 1A State Softball Semifinal game against Dodd City. Hermleigh came in 19-1 while Dodd City was 1-11, but won 8 in a row to make it to State.
Playing in the friendly confines of Rip Griffin Park, the top seeded Red Raiders outlasted a pesky Delaware squad 5-2 Friday night.
Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.
Coach Tadlock said it best at the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City, “this is the most exciting time of the year.”
