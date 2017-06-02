Hermleigh rallies to reach 1A State Softball Title Game

The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals had to be favored playing in their 1A State Softball Semifinal game against Dodd City. Hermleigh came in 19-1 while Dodd City was 1-11, but won 8 in a row to make it to State.

Playing at Mary Hardin Baylor Friday, Hermleigh fell behind Dodd City 9-0, but rallied to cut it to 9-6. Dodd City then went up 15-6, forcing the Lady Cardinals to rally once again.

The Lady Cardinals then trailed 19-11, but scored 3 runs in the 6th.

In their 7th and final inning, Hermleigh trailed 19-14, but again battled back to make it 19-18 with 2 outs. Amanda Long’s grounder to short and the throw to first and Dodd City would win, but the throw to first got away and the tying run scored to send the game into extra innings.

In the bottom of the 8th, tied 19-19, Kami Smith had the game winning single to give Hermleigh a hard fought 20-19 win.

Lillyan Digby was 3 for 5 with 8 RBI and 3 runs scored.

Coach Heath Gibson and the Lady Cardinals will now try to win the school’s first State Championship as they face Slocum at 9 a.m. Saturday in Austin for the 1A Softball title.

Good luck to the Ladies from Scurry County tomorrow in their huge softball State Championship game.

