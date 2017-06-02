34th Annual Children's Miracle Network Telethon begins Saturday on KCBD

Jeevan and Keeran Gill are just two of the local miracle children you will meet this weekend during the CMN Telethon (source: KCBD video)

Friday night KCBD staff members kicked off the 34th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon with the traditional pizza party event at the McInturff Conference Center at UMC.

This event is for all of our miracle children and their families to come together and watch their stories, the stories we will be sharing with all of you during the live broadcast of the telethon Saturday and Sunday.

Throughout the weekend viewers will hear the stories of children like Dakota, Jamie, Claire, Braxton, Jeevan and Keeran and more. These children each have their own medical battle they are currently fighting or have recovered from.

“It’s the way they have overcome adversity that just make them stand out," Sandy Ogletree, executive director of the UMC foundation, said. "Every single story you just go oh my gosh I just can’t believe they are going through that. And look at them now, they’re just doing so well."

Hundreds of volunteers from UMC and KCBD will fill the phone bank to take the calls of those wishing to donate to CMN.

Every penny raised stays in Lubbock to provide necessary equipment and technology for the Children's Hospital at UMC.

“Unfortunately medical equipment, just like computers or anything else, can be outdated a year or two after it comes out. Or it can be improved with something else," Karin McCay, KCBD anchor, said. "So, by having people donate money every year, it allows this hospital to buy the newest and the best and keep them with the top state of the art equipment that they need."

Throughout the last 34 years, more than 20 million dollars have been raised to help children like the ones viewers will meet this weekend.

“This year we were able to replace our transport isolettes that are used on both the airplane and we bought one for the helicopter...because the community stepped up and said this is important to us," Ogletree said. " And so what it means to the hospital is just, you can’t really even explain it. It just elevates the programs to a new level."

This year the goal is to raise at least $1 million.

”If we can do that this will be our 10th year to be able to do that. But it’s not all about the money, it’s about the stories,” Ogletree said.

KCBD's own McCay and Abner Euresti have been involved with this telethon from the beginning, and every story and child they meet is near and dear to their hearts.

“I try so hard not to get emotional and it doesn’t work, as you saw tonight, it doesn’t work. Because when you’re around kids, that’s a reason to get emotional. Kids that are healthy and happy. It’s just something to celebrate,” McCay said.

As we are set up and ready for an impactful weekend, KCBD hopes viewers will be touched by the stories of these amazing children, and how one can play a role in helping them survive.

“People are so generous and we know they are going to be generous this weekend, this year. And we want to say in advance thank you to them. Because it means a lot to us, and it means a lot to the kids,” Euresti said.

The live broadcast of the 34th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon begins at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 3rd on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

We hope you’ll tune in to watch these inspiring stories.

If you would like to donate, you can call 747-KIDS (747-5437).

