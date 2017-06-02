More Rain, Wind and Lightning

More rain, wind, hail and frequent lightning for most of the weekend. Showers and storms will return on Saturday, similar to the last couple of days. Some of the storms will bring rain totals of 1 inch or more while others only produce trace amounts.



While the severe threat remains low the stronger storms can produce marble to nickle size hail, winds around 50 mph and intense lightning. There's also the potential for low energy funnels and landspouts. These appear to be tornadoes but are short lived and rarely produce any damage.

The afternoon highs will remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s due to the combination of moisture, clouds and storms. Overnight lows will remain very mild in the low 60s.



Rain chances will decrease by Sunday afternoon as the storm system begins to move out of the region by early Monday. Early next week rain chances will be low and temps will be warming to the mid 80s thru mid-week.



