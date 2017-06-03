Silent Wings Museum hosting D-Day commemoration events

Over the weekend and into the week the Silent Wings Museum will be hosting events to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of D-Day.

The day is a significant point in American history as it marks 73 years since allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France. Therefore the museum will have on display WWII aircrafts and vehicles.

It will also have family friendly events and screenings of of the documentary D-Day Remembered. Events will go from Saturday to Tuesday.

Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday events will start at 10 a.m. and go until 5 p.m., and all are open and free to the public. For more detailed information on the museum people are asked to visit its website at www.silentwingsmuseum.com.

