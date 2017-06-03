CMN raises over $1.2 million in 2017 telethon

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

KCBD is proud to team up again with University Medical Center and the Children's Miracle Network to host the annual Children's Miracle Network Telethon.

Thanks to everyone who donated!

The tally board is updated and your donations helped us raise $1,280,299 in this year's CMN telethon!

All donations that are given through this telethon stay in the area to help provide state-of-the-art medical equipment and services to patients.

And it's not too late to donate online!

