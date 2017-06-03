CMN raises over $1.2 million in 2017 telethon

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks "terrorist incidents," but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks "terrorist incidents," but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Two administration officials say President Donald Trump is leaning against invoking executive privilege to block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying to lawmakers about their private conversations.
Two administration officials say President Donald Trump is leaning against invoking executive privilege to block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying to lawmakers about their private conversations.
After first reports of attacks in London, Trump tweeted support for his travel ban, then offered support for Britons.
After first reports of attacks in London, Trump tweeted support for his travel ban, then offered support for Britons.
"Wonder Woman" has soared to a $100.5 million box-office debut in North American theaters, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman.
"Wonder Woman" has soared to a $100.5 million box-office debut in North American theaters, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman.
KCBD is proud to team up again with University Medical Center and the Children's Miracle Network to host the annual Children's Miracle Network Telethon.
KCBD is proud to team up again with University Medical Center and the Children's Miracle Network to host the annual Children's Miracle Network Telethon.