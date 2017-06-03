WATCH LIVE: KCBD's Children's Miracle Network telethon underway

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

As is the case every year, KCBD will team up with University Medical Center and the Childrens Miracle Network to host the annual Children's Miracle Network Telethon.

The telethon serves as a way to raise money for children in the hospital. All donations that are given through this telethon stays in the area to help provide state-of-the-art medical equipment and services to patients.

Hundreds of volunteers have set up a phone bank inside of UMC and are prepared to take calls and donations. The number to call is 806-747-KIDS (5437).

NewsChannel 11 will also be showing the telethon live beginning 5 p.m. If you are on a mobile device, click here to watch: http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/raycom/mobile/liveplayer/kcbd.html

