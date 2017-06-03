WATCH LIVE: KCBD's Children's Miracle Network telethon underway

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Police in the Philippines say they are questioning a taxi driver who may be able to provide details on the suspect in the Manila casino attack that killed dozens of people.
Several pedestrians were run over by a van in London on Saturday, according to local media reports.
American defense secretary describes North Korea's nuclear ambitions as 'a clear and present danger'.
Demonstration in downtown Kabul enters second day after authorities say several protesters were killed by police when it turned violent.
AP sources: Special counsel on probe into Russia and election meddling expanding scope to include former Trump campaign manager.
