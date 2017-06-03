WATCH LIVE: KCBD's Children's Miracle Network telethon continues Sunday

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The revelations confirm that "this is not an act of terrorism," the Manila police chief said. "This incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said."
Demonstration in downtown Kabul enters second day after authorities say several protesters were killed by police when it turned violent.
AP sources: Special counsel on probe into Russia and election meddling expanding scope to include former Trump campaign manager.
Police say two terror incidents involved a vehicle colliding with pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing at a nearby area of bars and restaurants.
As is the case every year, KCBD will team up with University Medical Center and the Childrens Miracle Networks to host the annual Children's Miracle Network Telethon.
