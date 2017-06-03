CMN: Braxton Hartle - a Super Hero's Miracle Story

Braxton Hartle is a happy, healthy, two-year old boy who loves Batman, his brother and cheese pizza.

By looking at Braxton today, no one would know what this super hero has been through. Truly making him, a miracle.

His journey goes back to June of 2016 with what doctors thought was a stomach bug.

“We went to the hospital here in Clovis, and they thought it was just a stomach bug,” Brenton Hartle, Braxton's dad, said. “He got sent home feeling a little better after a I-V, and he helped me wash my pick-up and played in the front yard.”

Everything seemed to be OK for Braxton, but within a matter of days he began to decline.

“We woke up Tuesday morning and he was lethargic, and he could hardly keep his head up,” Brenton Hartle said.

“And he hadn’t peed in quite a few days,” Leslie Hartle, Braxton's mom, said.

The initial results for Braxton’s test showed he had Shigella, but after re-evaluating it showed he had an E. Coli Shiga Toxin. Causing Braxton’s kidneys to shut down.

“Someone else obviously had the bacteria in their stool, and this isn’t your normal E. Coli bacteria,” said Kerrie Pinkney, University Medical Center pediatric intensivists, said. “This is a special one, that produces a toxin that’s through the oral route and that’s what got him sick with the diarrhea.”

After a 45-minute helicopter ride, Braxton arrived at UMC. Where he stayed there for the next 13-days.

“They start working on him, and as soon as we got there they were. You know, you can just tell they were another class. You know what I mean, they were do a job and they did it well,” Brenton Hartle said.

Doctors at UMC say that it was Braxton’s parents that spotted it early on, that truly makes this a miracle.

“He is a miracle because, a lot of children die from this,” Pinkney said. “So if it’s not recognized early, and treated early, and thought about. These Children will die. But, thankfully he didn’t get that sick because we got to him early enough. He did end up needing dialysis, and we were able to recover his kidneys. Well enough, he is able to be a normal and happy boy.”

Which brings us back to the present, Braxton Hartle a 2-year old miracle boy with his full life ahead of them.

