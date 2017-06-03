CMN: Braxton Hartle - a Super Hero's Miracle Story

Police say two terror incidents involved a vehicle colliding with pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing at a nearby area of bars and restaurants.
American defense secretary describes North Korea's nuclear ambitions as 'a clear and present danger'.
Demonstration in downtown Kabul enters second day after authorities say several protesters were killed by police when it turned violent.
Police in the Philippines say they are questioning a taxi driver who may be able to provide details on the suspect in the Manila casino attack that killed dozens of people.
AP sources: Special counsel on probe into Russia and election meddling expanding scope to include former Trump campaign manager.
