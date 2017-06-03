One moderately injured after motorcycle crash

The scene is clear after a crash happened near a Walmart parking lot at 82nd Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

Police report that a call came in after a crash was reported with a vehicle and a motorcycle around 6 p.m. this evening. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

There are no further details yet as to how the crash happened or what other vehicles were involved.

