College Baseball fans travel from all over to watch NCAA Lubbock Regional

As Texas Tech hosts the Lubbock Regional, it has brought fans from all over the country to Dan Law Field.

The 3-seed in the regional is Sam Houston State, and they are roughly 500-miles away from the campus of Texas Tech University. The University of Arizona, is about 640 miles away and the farthest team the University of Delaware.

The Blue Hens had to travel more than 1,700 miles to get to the Hub-City. Surprisingly, they have the most fans out of any team that traveled here for the Regional.

“We started our trip Thursday morning, and didn’t get here until Friday morning at 7am,” Chad Kerfoot, a Blue Hens fan, said. “ Four delayed flights, one canceled flight, five-hour drive to Dallas, and two lost baggage clams. We are here though, and that’s all that matters.”

Going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 16 years, these Blue Hens said there was no way they were missing this.

“Its been a great run, so it was a good experience to be here. For the players, which you got to do this for the regional. Very nice, and very genuine. It has been a great experience,” Kerfoot said.

And even though Delaware lost, and is out of the Regional, their fans say they loved every bit of Lubbock, Texas.

“They are very friendly, not being from here we didn’t expect this at all. But everyone here has been assertive and very welcoming, and very personal," Kerfoot said.