Red Raiders blow out Bearkats, will play Sunday 6 p.m.

Tanner Gardner hit two 2-run homers and Ryan Long had a solo shot as the top seeded Red Raiders beat Sam Houston State 6-0 in the winners bracket of the Lubbock NCAA Regional early Sunday morning.

Steven Gingery was outstanding for the Red Raiders going 6 shutout innings allowing just 2 hits while striking out 8.

This game was supposed to start at 6 p.m., but with a weather delay in the elimination game between Delaware and Arizona, won by the Wildcats 6-5 in 12 innings, Tech's game didn't start until 9:30 p.m. and it didn't end until 12:23 a.m. Sunday.

The Red Raiders are now the only undefeated team in the Lubbock Regional.

Arizona and Sam Houston State will play an elimination game Sunday at 2 p.m. and the winner will then meet Texas Tech at 6 p.m. later that day.

If the Red Raiders win, they win the Regional. If they lose, the two teams will meet Monday at 2pm for the winner take all contest.

Texas Tech moves to 45-15 on the season.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.