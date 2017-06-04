Red Raiders blow out Bearkats, will play Sunday 6 p.m.

Tanner Gardner hit two 2-run homers and Ryan Long had a solo shot as the top seeded Red Raiders beat Sam Houston State 6-0 in the winners bracket of the Lubbock NCAA Regional early Sunday morning.
Tanner Gardner hit two 2-run homers and Ryan Long had a solo shot as the top seeded Red Raiders beat Sam Houston State 6-0 in the winners bracket of the Lubbock NCAA Regional early Sunday morning.
As Texas Tech hosts the Lubbock Regional, it has brought fans from all over the country to Dan Law Field.
As Texas Tech hosts the Lubbock Regional, it has brought fans from all over the country to Dan Law Field.
Tweets by pchristy11
Tweets by pchristy11
After an interminable break, we finally got to see Game One of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
After an interminable break, we finally got to see Game One of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.