Tea Infused Wine comes to Lubbock on Monday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Tea Infused Wine comes to Lubbock on Monday

By Taylor Lee, Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Tea is the most widely consumed beverage in the world next to water.

A tea store in Lubbock, Teasters, is doing something that has never been done in the country they! The store will start making and selling wine infused tea beginning next week.  

Rick Austin,owner of Teasters, had tea and wine experts come from around the world to check out what Austin was doing. Some said it could not be done.

He will launch his new products at the store on Monday, June 5. Teasters is located at 4601 S Loop 289. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Philippine police say casino attacker was indebted gambler

    Philippine police say casino attacker was indebted gambler

    Sunday, June 4 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-06-04 17:39:58 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-06-04 17:39:58 GMT

    The revelations confirm that "this is not an act of terrorism," the Manila police chief said. "This incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said."

    The revelations confirm that "this is not an act of terrorism," the Manila police chief said. "This incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said."

  • Police arrest 12 after night of terror in heart of London

    Police arrest 12 after night of terror in heart of London

    Sunday, June 4 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-06-04 17:39:44 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-06-04 17:39:44 GMT

    The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks "terrorist incidents," but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

    The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks "terrorist incidents," but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

  • Trump's ire: London mayor, political correctness on security

    Trump's ire: London mayor, political correctness on security

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-06-04 16:01:46 GMT
    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-06-04 16:03:13 GMT

    After first reports of attacks in London, Trump tweeted support for his travel ban, then offered support for Britons.

    After first reports of attacks in London, Trump tweeted support for his travel ban, then offered support for Britons.

    •   
Powered by Frankly