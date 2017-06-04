Tea Infused Wine comes to Lubbock on Monday

The revelations confirm that "this is not an act of terrorism," the Manila police chief said. "This incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said."

The revelations confirm that "this is not an act of terrorism," the Manila police chief said. "This incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said."

Tea is the most widely consumed beverage in the world next to water. A tea store in Lubbock, Teasters, is doing something that has never been done in the country they! The store will start making and selling wine infused tea beginning next week. Rick Austin,owner of Teasters, had tea and wine experts come from around the world to check out what Austin was doing. Some said it could not be done. He will launch his new products at the store on Monday, June 5. Tea...