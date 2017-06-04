I Beat Pete: Facing Former Red Raider Manny Ramirez

This week on I Beat Pete, I faced former Red Raider and NFL star Manny Ramirez.

This time around we had to make basketball shots with a wide variety of sports equipment (volleyballs, soccer balls, foam bowling pins, hockey pucks, footballs, tennis balls, Frisbees, dodgeballs).

Manny and his wife Iris are holding their 5th annual Hustle 3 v 3 basketball Tournament in Earth Texas on June 23 and 24. It's for their charity, Foundations 6:19, that raises funds to provide opportunities and services to encourage people to be healthy and honor God with their bodies. The cost is $60 and there can be five players on a team.

Manny beat me in a 3-point basketball shootout a few years ago as we had to wear football helmets. Then I beat him shooting 3-point football shots. This is the rubber match.

We have attached the entry form if you would like to participate in the 3 v 3 Tournament.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

