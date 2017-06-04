Missed opportunities as No. 5 Texas Tech falls to Sam Houston State

Missed opportunities killed the Red Raiders in the game against Sam Houston State, as they fall by a final of 9-8.
In the bottom of the 9th, Texas Tech had the bases loaded and no outs.
They were able to score 2-runs, but it was not enough.
Ryan Schetter got the start for Texas Tech, and went 3.1 innings and had 2 strike outs.
Texas Tech will be back in action tomorrow at 2pm, in a win or go home game.
