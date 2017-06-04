KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week

Source: KCBD Video Source: KCBD Video
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week comes from the NCAA Lubbock Regional. Texas Tech's Josh Jung makes a spectacular catch, and makes a double play out of it. As well as, the Delaware head baseball coach sending a message to the Lubbock baseball fans.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly