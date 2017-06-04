Red Raiders fall to Sam Houston State

3rd seeded Sam Houston State used 14 hits and three costly Red Raider errors to top Texas Tech 9-8 and force a winner take all game, 2 p.m. Monday at Rip Griffin Park.

Tanner Gardner hit his third home run in the last two days and Josh Jung hit a two-run homer.

The Red Raiders rallied from a 9-4 deficit to cut the Bearkats lead to 9-8, but couldn't get the tying run home from 3rd

Now 45-15, Texas Tech needs to beat Sam Houston State on Monday to advance to the Super Regionals.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.