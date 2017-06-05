Spotlight on Ag: Sorghum is the smart choice

Did you know sorghum is now in nearly 1,000 food products? Kashi, Kellogg’s, Kind – these are just a few brands adding sorghum to their product ingredients.

A good source of protein and excellent source of fiber, sorghum’s benefits extend far beyond the turn row.



Before the grain ever leaves the field, sorghum works hard to preserve critical resources. In fact, sorghum can use up to a third less water than comparable crops, and stalks left in the ground after harvest help reduce soil erosion and enhance organic matter.

These are just a few reasons why sorghum is a smart choice.

For KCBD Spotlight on Agriculture and National Sorghum Producers, I'm Jennifer Blackburn.

