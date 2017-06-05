Lubbock's Parade of Homes to feature 31 homes

Parade of Homes kicks off on June 10th (Source: Lubbock Parade of Homes)

The Parade of Homes is celebrating its 62nd consecutive year with 31 homes in four developments.

This year's featured subdivisions are Estates of Kelsey Park, Estates at Vintage, Foxridge, and StoneBridge Townhomes.

The parade runs Saturday, June 10th to Sunday, June 25th.

Monday through Friday hours are 6 p.m. to 9 .m.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also participate in the "After Dark Hours" at Foxridge on June 13th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Estates at Vintage on June 15th from 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Estates at Kelsey Park on June 20th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ticket prices are $15, $5 children, and free for children two and under.

A portion of the proceeds benefit Lubbock Homes for Heroes.

Casas for CASA is hosting their annual fundraiser with homes built by WTHBA Parade builders on display at the Foxridge subdivision during normal parade hours.

They are available for raffle ticket purchase and all money helps advocate for kids in the local foster care system.

