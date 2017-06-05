Woman working to get free Citibus rides for Lubbock veterans

After seeing a disabled veteran forced to walk miles for lack of bus fare, Amanda Musick is working to get them free rides on Citibus.
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.
Suddenlink subscribers, keep an eye out for KCBD as we move from channel 3 to channel 11 on Standard Definition. We'll still be on channel 111 for High Definition here in Lubbock.
