KCBD moving to channel 11 SD on Suddenlink, still on channel 111 for HD

Suddenlink subscribers, keep an eye out for KCBD as we move from channel 3 to channel 11 on Standard Definition. We'll still be on channel 111 for High Definition here in Lubbock.

The process to move channels will begin at midnight on Monday going into Tuesday morning.

Be sure to check your DVRs so you don't miss any of your favorite shows on KCBD!

