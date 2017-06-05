Texas Tech eliminated from NCAA Regional with 4-3 loss to Sam Houston State

No. 5 Texas Tech's season comes to a close after falling 4-3 to Sam Houston State in the Lubbock Regional Championship.

The Red Raiders road to Omaha is cut short after Sam Houston State rallies from the loser's bracket on Saturday to beat Texas Tech in back to back Regional Finals.

It's the first time all season that the Red Raiders have lost twice to the same team in back to back games.

Texas Tech finishes with a 45-17 record, tying a school high 45 wins in a season.

Head Coach Tim Tadlock says, "They are not happy even though they've won 45 games because they wanted to compete in Omaha."

