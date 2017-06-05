Texas Tech eliminated from NCAA Regional with 4-3 loss to Sam Houston State

No. 5 Texas Tech's season comes to a close after falling 4-3 to Sam Houston State in the Lubbock Regional Championship.
No. 5 Texas Tech's season comes to a close after falling 4-3 to Sam Houston State in the Lubbock Regional Championship.
Stephen Curry recorded his first career postseason triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and Golden State grabbed a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 132-113 win over Cleveland.
Missed opportunities killed the Red Raiders in the game against Sam Houston State, as they fall by a final of 9-8.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all the hot topics in sports during the round table.
