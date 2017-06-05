Estacado celebrates students accepted into Early College Program

There was a celebration at Estacado on Monday to honor students accepted into the second cohort for Estacado High School's Early College Program.

The Early College Program prepares students to take the Texas Success Initiative Assessment, which qualifies students for coursework at Texas Tech.

The goal is to prepare dual-credit students for success in college-level courses.

Summer Bridge Director Tanna Rodriguez said, "The program, in collaboration with Texas Tech University, is one of the few in the nation that includes a university of Tech's size, and is the only one of its kind in the big 12. The early college program will give students the opportunity to earn up to 60 college hours by the time they graduate high school."

