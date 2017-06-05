APD: Artist says stolen paintings worth $2 million

Provided by Abilene Police Department

ABILENE, TX – A 60 year old Lubbock man who was passing through Abilene on his way to the Metroplex alleges someone came into his motel room over the weekend and stole over $2 mil. in paintings, some clothing and a map.

Ricky Denzler had rented a room at a motel located at 3417 South 1st in order to visit family. At some point over the weekend Denzler says someone came into his room and stole the 5 paintings, the clothing and a map.

Denzler says he is the artist of the paintings and estimated their value at over $2 million dollars. Denzler did not provide any proof of the paintings. The Abilene Police Department is working this incident as a Burglary of a Habitation. The investigation continues.