Gov. Abbott expected to call special session to deal with 'bathroom bill'

Speculation is swirling ahead of a news conference called for Tuesday by Governor Greg Abbott.

The state legislature adjourned one week ago amidst controversy centered around the "bathroom bill."

Political analysts expect the governor to announce a special session that will take lawmakers back to Austin.

Monday afternoon's announcement coincided with a New York Times article which focused on the clash this legislative session between "pro-business Republicans and social conservatives."

Analysts believe the governor will call the special session specifically to deal with the bathroom bill.

Just days before the legislature adjourned, House Speaker Joe Straus announced that the house would not appoint members to negotiate with the senate on its proposed compromise on a bathroom bill.

The bill would require a person to use the restroom that matches their gender at birth.

Straus said he's worried that if the bill were to pass, Texas would lose economic drivers, including sports events from coming to the Lone Star State.

The Texas Tribune addressed the point on Monday, comparing Texas to North Carolina, where a similar bill, which was passed, prompted the cancelation of business expansions and prompted sports leagues at both the national and collegiate level to move tournaments and games to other states. It even prompted performing artists to cancel shows and concerts.

In the New York Times, Governor Abbott was quoted as saying: "The governor's job is far bigger than just a legislative session."

The news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

