5 injured in two-car collision in South Lubbock Monday night

Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.
President Donald Trump talked about his vision for overhauling the nation's air traffic control system on Monday.
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.
