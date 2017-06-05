5 injured in two-car collision in South Lubbock Monday night

Five people have been injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle accident in South Lubbock.

One vehicle flipped over and the other was crushed in an impact at the intersection of 82nd and Avenue U.

The collision involved a pickup and a passenger car.

LPD accident investigators were on the scene Monday night. The accident happened around 10 p.m.

Police tell us a Chevy pickup was westbound on 82nd and a Toyota Corolla was eastbound. Both vehicles had yellow lights as they approached the intersection. As the pickup was going through the intersection, the Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ave. U in front of it. The two vehicles collided.

There were four people in the Corolla, including a small child. The child was not injured, but the other four did suffer injuries in the crash, including one person with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup was also injured.

