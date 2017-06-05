6 injured in two-car collision in South Lubbock Monday, AI to shut down intersection Wednesday

Six people were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle accident in South Lubbock Monday night around 10 p.m.

Accident Investigators will shut down the intersection of 82nd Street and Ave. U around 9 a.m. on Wednesday to continue their investigation in the crash. The intersection will be shut down for about two hours.

According to police, a Toyota Camry with four occupants was traveling east in the 2100 block of 82nd Street. A Chevy pickup truck with two occupants was traveling west in the 2100 block of 82nd Street.

The Camry traveling east attempted to turn north onto Avenue U. As it entered the intersection, the pickup traveling west collided with the back passenger side of the car. The truck continued traveling and struck a wooden utility pole. The truck then flipped and came to a rest upside down.

The passenger sitting in the back right seat of the Camry where the impact occurred was ejected. Due to the damage, it is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt. The 25-year-old female was taken by ambulance to UMC with life-threatening injuries. She remains in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

The other occupants of the Camry, a 72-year-old female, a 29-year-old male, and an infant girl, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The two occupants of the pickup, a 17-year-old male and 15-year-old female, were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

