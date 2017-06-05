6 injured in two-car collision in South Lubbock Monday, AI to shut down intersection Wednesday

Five people have been injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle accident in South Lubbock.
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.
