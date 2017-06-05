Multiple injuries reported in two-vehicle collision at 82nd & U

Early reports indicate that five people have been injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle accident in South Lubbock.

One vehicle has flipped over and the other has been crushed in an impact at the intersection of 82nd and Avenue U.

The collision involved a pickup and a passenger car.

Multiple ambulances and first responders are on the scene. The accident happened around 10 p.m.

One person is said to have serious injuries. Two people are said to have moderate injuries and two are said to have minor injuries.

A witness at the scene tells us there was an infant in the car, but this has not been confirmed as of Monday night.

We'll continue to update this story as details are confirmed by police.

