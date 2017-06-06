Fire destroys home in north Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire destroys home in north Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of an early morning fire in north Lubbock.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the fire at a home, near Cornell Street and N. Detroit Avenue, around 2:07 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters put out the blaze and then determined that no one was inside.

Investigators say the home was used for storage and did not have gas or electricity.

