Fire destroys home in north Lubbock

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.
The Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of an early morning fire in north Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the fire at a home, near Cornell Street and N. Detroit Avenue, around 2:07 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters put out the blaze and then determined that no one was inside. Investigators say the home was used for storage and did not have gas or electricity.
