El Paso mother accused of leaving 4-year-old in abandoned building in Mexico

Officials identify child found in abandoned building in Mexico as a U.S. Citizen (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit has identified a child found in Juarez, Chih., MX on February 22, 2017 as a 4-year-old United States citizen.

The investigation revealed that 25-year old Ruby Esmeralda Gonzalez, the biological mother of the child, took him to Juarez, Chih., MX., on February 22, 2017 and left him in an abandoned building.

Gonzalez came back to the United States without the child on that same date the investigation revealed.

On Saturday, June 3, 2017, after seeing photographs of the victim on local television stations, Gonzalez called the police to report the kidnapping of the child. As a result of the investigation, Gonzalez has been charged with Abandon Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Injury. She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a bond of $10,000.

The El Paso Police Department would like to thank the local media for the distribution of the photographs of the victim provided by investigators. Investigators continue to work with Law Enforcement in Juarez, Chih., MX., as this investigation continues.

The El Paso Police Department is canceling the alert with regards to the victim’s identity.

