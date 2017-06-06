Grand jury indicts Christian Castro, 2 others, on aggravated robbery charges

Christian Castro, Christopher Coronado and Aaron Perez have been indicted by a grand jury, charged with aggravated robbery. This comes after a SWAT standoff that happened May 23, 2017 in the 3300 block of Auburn Ave.

The three were wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that happened on May 14, 2017.

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department Person Crimes Unit were conducting surveillance on two of the wanted subjects, 26-year-old Aaron Perez and 26-year-old Christopher Coronado on May 22, 2017.

Detectives located the men standing outside of a residence in the 3000 block of Harvard Avenue, and a perimeter was set up around the area. Around 3 p.m., detectives made contact with the two subjects to make an arrest. Coronado ran from the area while Perez ran inside the home.

Coronado was caught about a block from the home where officers initially tried to arrest him. The LPD SWAT team was called to the scene to assist in taking Perez into custody. A short time later, Perez climbed onto the roof of the home. LPD negotiators were able to talk him off the roof, and Perez was taken into custody.

LPD detectives got a tip that Castro was at a home he was known to visit in the 3300 block of Auburn Avenue. They initiated a SWAT callout around 3:45 p.m. on May 23. Negotiators were able to talk two females out of the home. Officers learned Castro was inside hiding in a crawlspace.

SWAT team members entered the house and took him into custody.

Castro was connected to the investigation of the murder of Mark Ysasaga, who was last seen in June of 2012. Castro was later paid a Crime Line reward for leading Lubbock police to Ysasaga's body.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.