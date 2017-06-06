Former Red Raiders accepted into $2 million Basketball Tournament

The Borden County Coyotes gear up for another state title run after bringing home a 1A Football State Championship. The Coyotes baseball team face Fayetteville in the Semifinals on Friday in Round Rock at Dell Diamond Stadium.
The Matadors picked up 1,488 votes to get a spot in the South Region. They will begin the march to $2 million in Charlotte. NC on July 8.
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.
No. 5 Texas Tech's season comes to a close after falling 4-3 to Sam Houston State in the Lubbock Regional Championship.
Stephen Curry recorded his first career postseason triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and Golden State grabbed a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 132-113 win over Cleveland.
