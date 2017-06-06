Former Red Raiders accepted into $2 million Basketball Tournament

Last month we told you about the Matadors, a Red Raider alumni team needing your votes to get accepted into the 4th year of TBT (The Basketball Tournament).

Today the Matadors were verified as one of the 64 teams in the field battling for the $2 million-dollar prize.

The Matadors picked up 1,488 votes to get a spot in the South Region. They will begin the march to $2 million in Charlotte. NC on July 8.

The Matadors feature Jaye Crockett, Toddrick Gotcher, Ronald Ross, John Roberson and Alan Voskuil.

We wish these guys good luck as they compete in the Tournament and you can follow them on twitter @wreckTBT or Facebook @WreckTBT.

