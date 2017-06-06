Grand jury indicts woman after being accused of beating woman with tire iron

A Lubbock County Grand Jury indicted a Lubbock woman after she was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

On March 14, 2017 around 4 p.m., 33-year-old Stephanie Washington was driving her vehicle southbound in the east parking lot of the Courtyards by the Lake Apartments near 65th and Quaker. The victim was driving northbound. At the same time, they reached a narrow section of the parking lot. Both stopped because they felt like they could not get through at the same time. Both backed up so the other could go through.

The victim told police Washington was yelling at her to move so she could get through. She told police she waited there so Washington could go around her. She told police she got out of her vehicle to talk to Washington and tell her to go around.

According to the police report, Washington was in the driver's seat with the window down. The victim told police Washington started yelling and cursing at her. The victim also said she turned to walk away when Washington got out of her vehicle. The victim turned around and was hit in the head. She was repeatedly hit in the head until people began to walk outside.

Washington parked her vehicle and went inside her apartment.

When police arrived, he found the victim standing in the parking lot, bleeding from her head. He also saw Washington's vehicle in the parking lot with "a lot of blood on the back of it."

The officer was able to get Washington's address from the vehicle registration.

According to the police report, Washington told police she tried to tell the other woman she was not going to be able to fit through the narrow space. She said the other woman walked up to her vehicle and was yelling and cursing at her. She said she asked the other woman to get away from her vehicle several times, but she wouldn't.

Washington felt like the other woman wanted to fight or was going to start fighting with her, so she grabbed a tire iron, got out of the vehicle, and hit the woman. She told police everything was a blur after that and could not remember exactly what happened.

The tire iron was found in the bathroom of Washington's apartment, in the bathroom on a towel.

Washington was placed under arrest and was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. She was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

