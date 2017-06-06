Deputy sues Lubbock man, bar for $1M or more after being critically injured in crash

A Lubbock Sheriff's deputy is suing a man and a Lubbock bar for $1 million or more after being critically injured in a 2016 crash.

On Monday, January 11, 2016, patrol officers responded to a report of a hit and run crash with injuries, at about 6:45 p.m., involving an LSO police vehicle at 8900 Milwaukee Ave.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, the LSO Deputy, Ryan Burns, was traveling southbound on Milwaukee Ave when a white 2011 Chevy Silverado traveling northbound turned left in front of Deputy Burns and the vehicles collided.

The lawsuit claims Tanner Green was a patron at Cujo's Sports Bar & Grill at 5411 4th Street, "where he consumed a large amount of intoxicating beverages and was served alcohol while he was obviously intoxicated and a danger unto himself and the public at large."

After leaving Cujo's, Green was involved in an accident with Deputy Ryan Burns.

Documents say Green ran from the scene of the crash but was later arrested at his home on 91st Street. The passenger in Green's vehicle also ran from the scene and was later arrested.

Burns was critically injured in the crash and is seeking the $1 million or more to cover medical and dental expenses from the crash. Burns is suing Cujo's, saying they're liable for serving alcohol to an intoxicated individual, failing to train and monitor employees, failing to comply with laws concerning the sale of alcohol and over-serving a patron.

