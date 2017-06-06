Borden County prepares for state

The Borden County Coyotes are gearing up for another state title run after bringing home a 1A Football State Championship.

The Coyotes will face Fayetteville in the Semifinals on Friday in Round Rock at Dell Diamond Stadium.

This game was originally scheduled for Wednesday in Austin at Disch Faulk, but with the Texas Longhorns possibly hosting a Super Regional, the UIL rescheduled the games for Friday and Saturday which interfere with some Coyotes schedules.

Borden County is also competing at state in rodeo and some of the Coyotes will have to miss the rodeo in order to play in the baseball state tournament.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.