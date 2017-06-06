KCBD VIDEO: 103-year-old Lubbock man goes ziplining in Palo Duro Canyon

There are brave people, then there is Elvin Howell. Howell, a 103 year old Lubbock Resident, decided to go ziplining today at Palo Duro Canyon.

He joined a group of other senior citizens in taking the line through the canyon. Howell, who lives at Lubbock's Carillon, says he takes no medicine and still walks without a cane. He also appears to be afraid of nothing.

