KCBD VIDEO: 103-year-old Lubbock man goes ziplining in Palo Duro Canyon

A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.
President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.
President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.
Texas Tech Transportation and Parking services donated 11 bicycles to the Lubbock Police Department's Homeless Outreach Team on Tuesday afternoon.
Texas Tech Transportation and Parking services donated 11 bicycles to the Lubbock Police Department's Homeless Outreach Team on Tuesday afternoon.