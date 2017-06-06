Fugitive arrested in Muleshoe, charged with intoxicated manslaughter

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

(LUBBOCK, TX) – At approximately 2:45 this afternoon, the United States Marshal's North Texas Fugitive Task Force Team Foxtrot arrested 32-year-old Shani Laine Nichols.

Nichols was wanted for intoxicated manslaughter based on a warrant that stemmed from a vehicle collision back on February 25th. Nichols was alleged to have been under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle when she ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 34th Street and Indiana Avenue.

The other motorist, 30-year-old Maggie Davidson, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

U.S. Marshals located and arrested Nichols in Muleshoe, Texas. She was arraigned and has been transported to the Lubbock County Jail.

