Consider This: Thanks to our viewers for their support of CMN

This was another record year for Children's Miracle Network.

This was CMN's 34th year. Karin and Abner, and KCBD have been with them from the start, just as you have.

During that time we have helped raise more than $21 million.

Just as important as the amount is the fact that every penny raised here, stays here.

This money comes from businesses and individuals in Lubbock and the surrounding area who support the Children's Hospital at University Medical Center.

Consider this...I am continually amazed at the generous spirit of Lubbock and West Texas.

Your gifts ensure leading-edge medical care for our children. It funds research and equipment so that we have the very best in pediatric health services.

Thank you, Lubbock and the South Plains, for your continued support.

Generosity…it's one of those West Texas values that makes this a great place to live, and I'm proud to call it home.

