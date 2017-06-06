Another chance for storms Wednesday night

Once again the best chance for storms will be in New Mexico and into the western South Plains from Muleshoe south to Seminole and Seagraves.

Activity will start in the mountains and move south to southeast with a chance of arrival in the South Plains after 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The pattern will remain the same on Thursday with the storm chances.

A few of the storms, if they make it, could produce some severe storms with large hail, high winds and isolated areas of heavy rain and frequent lightning. Some of the storms may last into the overnight hours as they move from New Mexico into the West Texas areas.

Daytime temps will remain in the mid to upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday with enough humidity to keep the storm chances active and make it feel more like central Texas than the normally dry air of the South Plains.

Heading into the weekend it will be hot with highs moving to the mid to upper 90s from Friday through Monday and storm chances being very limited.

