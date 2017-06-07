Traffic Watch: Erskine Street & Avenue U work to begin Friday

On Friday, June 9 at 7:00 a.m. construction will begin for the Sanitary Sewer Project, affecting traffic at Erskine Street and Avenue U.

The intersection of Erskine Street will be closed at North Avenue U. Drivers are asked to try and avoid the construction and to caution if driving in the area. This is part of the City of Lubbock's Canyon Lakes Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Rehabilitation Phase 1 Project.

The project is expected to wrap up on June 25 at 7:00 p.m.

