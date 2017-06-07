Traffic Watch: Erskine Street & Avenue U work to begin Friday

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.
Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.
The moon does not orbit the Earth in a perfect circle. During a micro-moon, it's 30,000 miles farther away than during a supermoon.
On Friday, June 9 at 7:00 a.m. construction will begin for the Sanitary Sewer Project, affecting traffic at Erskine Street and Avenue U. The intersection of Erskine Street will be closed at North Avenue U.
