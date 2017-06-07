Bob Stoops retires at OU; Muleshoe’s Lincoln Riley named Head Coach

Bob Stoops has announced he is retiring as the head football coach at Oklahoma after 18 years of leading the Sooners.

OU Offensive Coordinator, Lincoln Riley, a former Muleshoe Mule and Texas Tech Red Raider will become the new head coach.

Stoops went 190-48 with the Sooners leading them to 18 straight bowl appearances, including a National Championship. He was the Big 12 Coach of the Year six times and National Coach of the Year two times.

33-year-old Riley has been Oklahoma's Offensive Coordinator the past two seasons. He won the 2015 Broyles Award as the Top Assistant Coach in the Nation.

Prior to coming to Oklahoma, Riley was on Ruffin McNeill's staff at East Carolina for five years and before that spent seven seasons in Lubbock at his alma mater, Texas Tech.

The Muleshoe Mule has come a long way since being a student assistant in 2003. He released this statement about becoming the 22nd head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners:

"I'm sincerely honored to be given this opportunity to be the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma. I want to thank Coach Stoops for bringing me here two years ago and making me part of the Sooner family. He is one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game, at any level. I'm absolutely thankful for our friendship and for the mentorship he has provided. Coaching at Oklahoma is a dream come true for me and my family. I am extremely grateful to President Boren, Joe Castiglione, Chairman Bennett and the OU Board of Regents for believing in me and affording me this opportunity. I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that Coach Stoops and so many others before him have instilled in this great program."

Texas Tech visits Oklahoma this football season on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury issued the following statement on Bob Stoops’ retirement from the University of Oklahoma’s football program.

"Bob Stoops is one of the greatest college football coaches to ever walk the sideline. It was an honor to play and coach against him. I wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors and golf game."

