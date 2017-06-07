Rodney Sims is new Lamesa Head Football Coach

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports has learned that Rodney Sims will be the new Head Football Coach of the Class 4A Lamesa Golden Tornadoes.

Sims was most recently the Offensive Coordinator at Midland High. The Bulldogs scored a school record 517 points in 2016.

Prior to that he was the Offensive Coordinator at Estacado for six seasons.

Sims takes over for Tim James, who resigned at Lamesa to retire after two seasons in his second stint with the Golden Tornadoes.

Sims will look to come in and turn things around as the Golden Tornadoes last winning football season was 8-4 in 2001.

