Rodney Sims is new Lamesa Head Football Coach

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports has learned that Rodney Sims will be the new Head Football Coach of the Class 4A Lamesa Golden Tornadoes.
Bob Stoops has announced he is retiring as the head football coach at Oklahoma after 18 years of leading the Sooners. OU Offensive Coordinator, Lincoln Riley, a former Muleshoe Mule and Texas Tech Red Raider will become the new head coach.
The Borden County Coyotes gear up for another state title run after bringing home a 1A Football State Championship. The Coyotes baseball team face Fayetteville in the Semifinals on Friday in Round Rock at Dell Diamond Stadium.
The Matadors picked up 1,488 votes to get a spot in the South Region. They will begin the march to $2 million in Charlotte. NC on July 8.
The Predators are going back to Pittsburgh having tied up the defending champs at 2-2, turning this into a best-of-three sprint to the Stanley Cup.
